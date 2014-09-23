Sept 23 Data breach at home improvement retailer
Home Depot Inc has led to fraudulent transactions across
the United States, draining cash from customer bank accounts,
the Wall Street Journal said.
Criminals are using stolen card information to buy prepaid
cards, electronics and even groceries, the Journal said, citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/Zclvlt)
Financial institutions also are stepping up efforts to block
the transactions by rejecting them if they appear unusual, the
daily said.
Earlier this month, Home Depot confirmed its payment systems
were breached and said some 56 million payment cards were likely
compromised in a cyberattack at its stores, suggesting the
hacking attack at the home improvement chain was larger than
last year's unprecedented breach at Target Corp.
Home Depot had said customers who shopped at its stores as
far back as April were exposed, suggesting the breach extended
through the busy summer season.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)