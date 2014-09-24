Sept 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC)

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date October 2, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 14bp

Payment Date October 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & J.P.Morgan

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees 10 cents

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1114453621

