Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd

(Sydney Branch)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 17, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.434

Reoffer price 99.984

Yield 1.003 pct

Spread 76 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0254281634

