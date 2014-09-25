BRIEF-Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 17, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 100bp
Payment Date October 02, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 935 million Swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN SE0005003845
