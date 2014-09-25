Fitch Rates Indonesia's Sukuk 'BBB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's Trust Certificate Issuance Programme and proposed US dollar-denominated sovereign global certificates (sukuk) issued through Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III (PPSI-III) under the programme expected ratings of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The expected rating is in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Positive Outlook. Th