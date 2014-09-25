BRIEF-Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
Sept 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Wendel
Issue Amount 300 million Euro
Maturity Date October 2, 2024
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.466
Reoffer Yield 2.812 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the mid swaps
Payment Date October 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CACIB, CMCIC, HSBC, NATIXIS & SGCIB
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012199156
