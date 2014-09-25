BRIEF-Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Scor SE
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.07
Reoffer price 99.07
Yield 3.981 pct
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, JP Morgan & Natixis
Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012199123
