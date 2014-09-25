Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond added on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE SA (BPCE)

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish Crown

Maturity Date February 7,2019

Coupon 3 month stibor + 91 basis points

Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 91 basis points

Payment Date October 6,2014

Lead Manager(s) Swed Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 425 million Swedish Crown when fungible.

ISIN FR0012200244

Parent ISIN FR0011726942

