BRIEF-Google says introducing feature to share money through Gmail app on android
(Correction to amend payment date from October 3, 3014 to October 3, 2014 & maturity date from October 3, 3016 to October 3, 2016)
Sept 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Finance Corp
(IFC)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 3, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.911
Yield 0.67 pct
Spread Minus 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 9.9bp
Over CT2
Payment Date October 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Announces fully funded phase 2 clinical study of HER2-targeted vaccine in early breast cancer
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.