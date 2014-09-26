Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 25, 2019

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price 98.928

Payment Date October 08, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 675 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0995130712

