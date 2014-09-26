BRIEF-China SCE Property says Feb contracted sales were RMB1.997 bln
* In February group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately rmb1.997 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond added on Friday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 18,2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.907
Spread 1 Basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the mid swaps,equivalent to 22.8 basis points
Payment Date October 3,2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $2 billion when fungible.
ISIN XS1109821352
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* In February group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately rmb1.997 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AGM approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mhoeF4) Further company coverage:
* gov officials say risk of steep slide in China economy reduced