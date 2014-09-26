BRIEF-National Bank Of Umm Al Qaiwain AGM approves FY cash dividend
* AGM approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mhoeF4) Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* AGM approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mhoeF4) Further company coverage:
* gov officials say risk of steep slide in China economy reduced
TAIPEI, March 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday tracking overseas markets higher amid mostly broad-based gains. As of 0417 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,683.82, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. The index has been consolidating between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained up to 0.6 percent. Among the big-caps, Taiw