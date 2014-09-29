Iceland flags new step in lifting of capital controls
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
Sep 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Implenia AG (Implenia)
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss Franc
Maturity Date October 15,2024
Coupon 1.625
Issue price 101.0630
Reoffer price 100.4130
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the mid swap
Payment Date October 15,2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS AG & Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0253592767
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
* Bank working to recover 60 million dinars bad loans Source:(http://bit.ly/2myC1Jb) Further company coverage: