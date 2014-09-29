Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Cancer drug developer's shares up 26 pct at $1.97 premarket
** Exelixis' skin cancer drug cobimetinib combined with Genentech's Zelboraf doubled the time before the disease worsened, compared to only Zelboraf
** Exelixis is entitled to royalties from sales of the drug and as well as half the profits and losses
** Up to Friday's close, the stock had lost about 75 pct so far this year
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)