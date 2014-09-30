BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
Sept 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Alandsbanken ABP
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date October 8, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.83
Reoffer price 99.83
Yield 0.543 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMZ & Danske
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English/Finnish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1117564572
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.