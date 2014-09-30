Sept 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Alandsbanken ABP

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date October 8, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.83

Reoffer price 99.83

Yield 0.543 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CMZ & Danske

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English/Finnish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1117564572

