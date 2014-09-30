BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
Sept 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Guarantor Berlin
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2019
Coupon 0.600 pct
ISIN DE000A11QH91
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2019
Coupon 0.600 pct
ISIN DE000A11QH83
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Germany
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.