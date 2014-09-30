Sept 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Enterprise Inns PLC
Issue Amount 249.521 million sterling
Maturity Date October 6, 2023
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.0 pct
Spread 369.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct September 2023 UKT
Payment Date October 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBS, Barclays, BNP Paribas & Lloyds
Ratings BB- (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1112725814
