Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (SCBC)
Issue Amount 1.00 billion Euro
Maturity Date October 7,2021
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.2250
Reoffer price 99.2250
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswap
Payment Date October 7,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,Bank of America Merrill Lynch,Citi,Danske &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1117542412
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)