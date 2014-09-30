Sept 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(World bank)

Issue Amount $4.0 billion

Maturity Date October 7, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.853

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 14.3bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date October 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN US459058DW08

