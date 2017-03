Correction: Reputational Risk Remains Key Issue for Panama Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAN SALVADOR/NEW YORK, March 17 (Fitch) This is a correction of a release issued Mar. 15, 2017. It adds that only former Panamanian government officials have been accused of receiving bribes in the Odebrecht corruption scandal and also that the Panama Papers scandal highlighted weaknesses in tax-related practices as opposed to money-laundering controls. Reputational and conduct risk will remain key issues for Panamanian banks in 20