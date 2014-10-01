Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 23, 2020

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.515

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) KBThurg

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0255896190

