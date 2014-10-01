Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date September 18, 2021

Coupon 8.75 pct

Issue price 96.161

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Danske bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling and 0.30 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 350 million Turkish lira

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1075219763

