Fitch: Fragmented Dutch Vote Complicates Coalition Formation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) The result of Wednesday's election in the Netherlands confirms Fitch Ratings' view that the formation of an effective coalition government will be challenging, but does not undermine the country's key sovereign credit strengths. A four-party coalition headed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right VVD, which remains the largest party with 33 of 150 seats, looks the most likely outcome, with a number of