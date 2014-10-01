BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings Inc U.S.-listed shares open at $18.00 in debut
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc U.S.-listed shares open at $18.00 in debut Further company coverage:
Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.783
Reoffer price 99.783
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1118305256
* Loss of group for year ended 31 Dec 2016 is expected to reduce by more than 80 percent
WASHINGTON, March 16 The Republican healthcare overhaul backed by President Donald Trump cleared another hurdle in the House of Representatives on Thursday as the Budget Committee approved it even as the White House and party leaders discussed changes to satisfy disgruntled conservatives.