Oct 1st (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.911

Spread minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond through the midswaps

Payment Date October 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI & JPmorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NY

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

ISIN US4581X0CL05

