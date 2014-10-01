Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower MACIF
Issue Amount 124.4 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.916 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.916 pct
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Natixis
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012206217
