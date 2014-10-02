Oct 2nd (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Helvetia Schweizerische Versicherungsgesellschaft AG

Guarantor Helvetia Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million swiss francs

Maturity Date October 17, 2044

Coupon 4.0 pct

Yield 4.0 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Spread 318.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the Midswaps

ISIN CH0255893098

* * * *

Tranche 2

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 325 million swiss francs

Maturity Date April 17, 2020

Coupon 3.5 pct

Yield 3.5 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Spread 322.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the Midswaps

ISIN CH0255893080

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS,Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

