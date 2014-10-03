(Updates)

** Drugmaker's shares up 6.4 pct at $160.78

** Company terminates deal to merge with Irish unit of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA because of changed political environment

** Deal would have allowed Salix to move its tax domicile to Europe

** U.S. Treasury Department announced new rules on Sept. 22 to curb inversions

** Credit Suisse says policy changes in Washington and lack of Salix management defending Cosmo deal make inversion highly unlikely, potentially positioning Salix as more willing seller

** Credit Suisse raises price target to $155 from $139

** Salix, which will pay Cosmo break-up fee of $25 million, has been in buyout talks with Actavis Plc

** Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen 68 pct this year