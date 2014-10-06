BRIEF-Work Service signs lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
* Signs with its unit (Exact Systems), mBank and 2 shareholders of unit a lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
October 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landeschatzanweisung
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 10, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.55
Reoffer price 99.55
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid swaps, equivalent to 26.1 basis
points over the Aug 15, 2024 DBR
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Natixis, & WGZ bank
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ROME, March 14 Italian and Swiss tax authorities have signed an accord to improve the exchange of information to fight tax evasion, the Italian economy ministry said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 14 European asset managers could cut their research budgets by more than 100 million euros a year after a major regulatory overhaul of the securities trading industry goes into effect next January, a survey by Greenwich Associates found.