BRIEF-Work Service signs lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
* Signs with its unit (Exact Systems), mBank and 2 shareholders of unit a lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
Oct 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.936
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.2bp
Over the 0.25 pct October 2019 OBL 170
Payment Date October 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Signs with its unit (Exact Systems), mBank and 2 shareholders of unit a lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
ROME, March 14 Italian and Swiss tax authorities have signed an accord to improve the exchange of information to fight tax evasion, the Italian economy ministry said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 14 European asset managers could cut their research budgets by more than 100 million euros a year after a major regulatory overhaul of the securities trading industry goes into effect next January, a survey by Greenwich Associates found.