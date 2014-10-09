(Corrects Fitch rating to BBB+ from BBB)

Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Corporacion De Reservas Estrategicas De Productos

Petroliferos (CORES)

Issue Amount 250 million Euro

Maturity Date October 16,2024

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 99.520

Spread 141.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswap,equals to SPGB 2.750% 10/24 (spot px 105.240%)

+39 bps HR (94%)

Payment Date October 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB (stable)(S&P), BBB+ (stable)(Fitch)

Listing AIAF, passported Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN ES0224261034

