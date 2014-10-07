Oct 7th (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonica S.A

Issue Amount 800 million Euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2029

Coupon 2.932 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 138 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CA-CIB, CaixaBank, MUFG, RBS, SANTANDER

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1120892507

