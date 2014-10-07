Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 7th (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU
Guarantor Telefonica S.A
Issue Amount 800 million Euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2029
Coupon 2.932 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 138 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date October 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CA-CIB, CaixaBank, MUFG, RBS, SANTANDER
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1120892507
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
