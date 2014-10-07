Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date October 15,2019

Coupon 1.750 pct

Issue price 99.7430

Reoffer price 99.7430

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date October 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch,CitiGroup Plc,Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN US500769GF56

