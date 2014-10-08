** British pub company Punch Taverns falls 7.3 pct to lows not seen since January 2013 after news of an equity dilution.

** Received approval on Tuesday from Royal Bank of Scotland to restructure its 2.3 billion pound debt.

** Under the restructuring plan released in June, Punch's net debt would drop by about 600 million pounds and result in shareholders retaining just 15 percent of the company.

** Top loser on FTSE Small Cap index

** Shares down 44 pct in last year.