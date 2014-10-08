BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group shareholders approve stock dividend for year 2016
* Shareholders approve stock dividend of one bonus share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPKRVM) Further company coverage:
Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Helvetia Schweizerische Versicherungsellschaft AG
Guarantor Helvetia Holding AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 25 million swiss francs
Maturity Date October 17, 2044
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 101.00
Yield 4.0 pct
Reoffer price par
Spread 322 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Notes The issue size will total 225 million when fungible
ISIN CH0255893098
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 75 million swiss francs
Maturity Date perpetual
Coupon 3.50 pct
Yield 4.0 pct
Issue price 101.00
Reoffer price par
Spread 323.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Notes The issue size will total 400 million when fungible
ISIN CH0255893080
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS, CS & DB
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Shareholders approve stock dividend of one bonus share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPKRVM) Further company coverage:
* Says unit EFG Hermes Frontier Holding completed acquisition of 10.2 million shares, representing 51 pct of Invest & Finance Securities Limited "IFSL" at PKR 15 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ns2tmQ) Further company coverage:
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k) Further company coverage: