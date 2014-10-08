Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 13, 2017

Coupon 0.15 pct

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 0.157 pct

Payment Date October 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8EP0

