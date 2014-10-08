** Worthington Group surges as much as 77 pct after company said it was in talks to make significant new investments in the energy, mining and oil and gas sectors.

** The company also expects to announce details of the acquisition of two further substantial legal claims within the next seven days.

** Top gainer on FTSE Small Cap index.

