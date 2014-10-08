UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
** Worthington Group surges as much as 77 pct after company said it was in talks to make significant new investments in the energy, mining and oil and gas sectors.
** The company also expects to announce details of the acquisition of two further substantial legal claims within the next seven days.
** Top gainer on FTSE Small Cap index.
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts