BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group says EGM approves issued capital increase
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k) Further company coverage:
Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 750 million Euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.782
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date October 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP paribas, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley, RBS, SG & UBS
Ratings A (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1121177338
