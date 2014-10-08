BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group says EGM approves issued capital increase
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k) Further company coverage:
Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Voestalpine AG
Issue Amount 400 million Euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Yield 2.263 pct
Reoffer price 99.917
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date October 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, Commerzbank, RBI & UniCredit
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN AT0000A19S18
