** Oxford Biomedica's shares rise more than 20 pct
after the gene-and-cell-based therapeutics maker says it has
signed a three-year contract with Novartis AG that
could bring in up to $90 million for the British company.
** Oxford Biomedica's shares touched a more-than-two-year
high of 4.72 pence earlier in the day, making them one of the
top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange.
** Under terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay $14
million upfront for a non-exclusive worldwide development and
commercialisation licence in oncology under Oxford Biomedica's
LentiVector platform.
** This is the company's second deal with Novartis and
includes an equity investment of about $4.3 million.
** "The Novartis manufacturing collaboration had generated
more than 5 million pounds in revenues for OXB and this
morning's announcement will build on the momentum the group has
experienced to date" N+1 Singer analysts said in a note.
** The company reported revenue of 4.7 million pounds (7.54
million US dollar) in the first half of the year, including 3.6
million pounds from the Novartis collaboration.
** Excluding Friday's gains, the stock has risen about 58
percent since April.
(1 US dollar = 0.6230 British pound)