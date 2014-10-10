BRIEF-FIH Group says received letter from Dolphin Fund requesting information
* Confirms that it received a letter from Dolphin on Tuesday requesting certain information
Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Clariant AG
Issue Amount 10 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 17, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 101.053
Reoffer price 100.403
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 160 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0255893106
ISIN CH0253592759
* for period from 1 February 2017 to 28 February 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB560.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* unit and company entered disposal agreement with perfect sign investments in relation to sale and purchase of shares and loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: