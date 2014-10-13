Oct 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower AusGroup Limited
Issue Amount S$110 million
Maturity Date October 20, 2016
Coupon 7.45 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.45 pct
Spread 673.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SOR
Payment Date October 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)