Oct 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Guarantor Government of Berlin
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 16,2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Payment Date October 16,2014
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A13R707
