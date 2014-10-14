BRIEF-Greenbay Properties to increase equity raise to 2 bln rand
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden-Wurrtemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2019
Coupon 0.58 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.58 pct
Payment Date October 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000LB0Z0H5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sold its 38-percent stake in Estonian road construction company Trev-2 Group to Baltcap
CHICAGO, March 16 The Republican leadership in Washington says Obamacare is an imploding disaster. But if your income is low and your age is high, the real disaster is the repeal-and-replace healthcare reform bill on offer from U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.