Dollar General's sales jump 13.7 pct
March 16 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.
Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 3 billion indian rupee
Maturity Date September 2,2016
Coupon 6.1 pct
Payment Date October 28,2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 4 billion indian rupee when fungible
ISIN XS1101962618
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian financial technology company Creditas Soluções Financeiras Ltda tapped the asset-backed debt market to raise 50 million reais (US$16 million) for auto loan refinancing, its chief executive said, an area shunned by traditional lenders after soaring delinquencies.
MUNICH, March 16 German investigators searched Audi offices for a second day on Thursday in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen, according to the Munich prosecutor's office.