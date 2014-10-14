Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KFW (KfW)
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 30,2017
Coupon 0.050 pct
Reoffer price 99.9720
Spread minus 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps
Payment Date October 21,2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs,JP Morgan & UNI
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Duesseldorf & Frankfurt
Full fees 0.1 pct
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000A11QTA8
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)