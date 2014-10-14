Oct 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Nederlandse Financierings Maatschappij Voor

Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 21, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor + 14bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 14bp

Payment Date October 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, JPMorgan & Rabobank

Full fees Undisclosed

