UPDATE 3-E.ON raises 1.35 bln euros with capital hike
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.72 euros (Adds details from E.On statement after successful share placement)
Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million south african rand
Maturity Date December 21,2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 96.175
Payment Date October 23,2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Management & Underwriting-0.225 pct
Selling Concession-0 pct
Denoms 10,000
Governing Law English Law
Notes The issue size will total 2.85 billion south african rand when
fungible.
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0875343591
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.72 euros (Adds details from E.On statement after successful share placement)
NEW YORK, March 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co named the head of its Latin America Private Bank as the new chief executive of its New York-based retail brokerage, JPMorgan Securities, the bank said on Thursday.
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering