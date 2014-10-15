Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB (PUBL)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 21, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 24bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 24bp

Payment Date October 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1125542891

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)