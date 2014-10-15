Oct 15 Britain's energy minister may not approve a deal for German utility RWE to sell its oil and gas unit for 5.1 billion euro ($6.52 billion) to a consortium of Russian investors, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

LetterOne - the investment fund setup by Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and German Khan - and RWE want an assurance that in the event of further sanctions against Russian companies, the British government would not seize control of the North Sea assets that LetterOne acquired from RWE in March, the FT reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1yE62Jw)

Energy Secretary Ed Davey is "not minded" to sign the assurance, called a comfort letter, given recent sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, the FT quoted the person familiar with matter as saying.

In September, RWE said "it is uncertain whether the comfort letter will be issued" by Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change, a prerequisite whenever a British oil and gas production license is transferred to a new owner.

RWE said it is still working on closing the sale of its oil and gas unit to LetterOne.. The Department of Energy and Climate Change said it does not comment on commercial negotiations.

The deal to sell RWE Dea to LetterOne was approved by Germany's economy ministry in August despite tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Alan Crosby)