Oct 15 Britain's energy minister may not approve
a deal for German utility RWE to sell its oil and gas
unit for 5.1 billion euro ($6.52 billion) to a consortium of
Russian investors, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
LetterOne - the investment fund setup by Russian businessmen
Mikhail Fridman and German Khan - and RWE want an assurance that
in the event of further sanctions against Russian companies, the
British government would not seize control of the North Sea
assets that LetterOne acquired from RWE in March, the FT
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1yE62Jw)
Energy Secretary Ed Davey is "not minded" to sign the
assurance, called a comfort letter, given recent sanctions
against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, the FT quoted the person
familiar with matter as saying.
In September, RWE said "it is uncertain whether the comfort
letter will be issued" by Britain's Department of Energy and
Climate Change, a prerequisite whenever a British oil and gas
production license is transferred to a new owner.
RWE said it is still working on closing the sale of its oil
and gas unit to LetterOne.. The Department of
Energy and Climate Change said it does not comment on commercial
negotiations.
The deal to sell RWE Dea to LetterOne was
approved by Germany's economy ministry in August despite
tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis.
(1 US dollar = 0.7824 euro)
